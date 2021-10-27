'Black Widow', 'A Quiet Place Part II', 'Squid Game' named among 2021 People's Choice nominees

The people have spoken, and Black Widow, Coming 2 America, and A Quiet Place Part II are among their favorite films from 2021.
When it comes to the small screen, Cobra Kai, Loki, and Law & Order: SVU ranked among the year’s best according to the fans.
The People’s Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and air on NBC and E! on Dec. 7 at 9:00 pm Eastern time.
Here are the nominees in the main categories:
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black WidowComing 2 AmericaF9: The Fast SagaDuneNo Time To DieShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsThe Tomorrow WarVenom: Let There Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Coming 2 AmericaFree GuyHe’s All ThatHitman’s Wife’s BodyguardJungle CruiseSpace Jam: A New LegacyThunder ForceVacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Black WidowF9: The Fast SagaGodzilla KongNo Time To DieShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsThe Suicide SquadThe Tomorrow WarVenom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
A Quiet Place Part IICruellaDuneFatherhoodHalloween KillsIn The HeightsOldRespect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
CinderellaLucaRaya and the Last DragonThe Boss Baby: Family BusinessThe Mitchells vs. the MachinesTom and JerryVivoYes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Chris Pratt – The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig – No Time To Die
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy – Coming 2 America
John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Awkwafina – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Charlize Theron – F9: The Fast Saga
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek – Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Ramos – In The Heights
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Stone – Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa – Dune
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Kevin Hart – Fatherhood
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy – Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt – Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy – Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer – Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Salma Hayek – Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Charlize Theron – F9: The Fast Saga
Chris Pratt – The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig – No Time To Die
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga
TELEVISION
THE SHOW OF 2021
Cobra KaiGrey’s AnatomyLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitLokiSaturday Night LiveThe BachelorThis Is UsWandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Outer Banks9-1-1Cobra KaiGrey’s AnatomyLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitThe EqualizerThe Walking DeadThis Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021Brooklyn Nine-NineGrown-ishNever Have I EverOnly Murders in the BuildingSaturday Night LiveTed LassoThe UpshawsYoung Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
90 Day FiancéBachelor In ParadiseBelow DeckJersey Shore: Family VacationKeeping Up With the KardashiansLove & Hip Hop AtlantaThe Real Housewives of Beverly HillsThe Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
America’s Got TalentAmerican IdolDancing With The StarsRuPaul’s Drag RaceThe BachelorThe BacheloretteThe Masked SingerThe Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Sterling Brown – This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Sterling Brown – This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
Good Morning AmericaLive with Kelly and RyanRed Table TalkThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowThe Kelly Clarkson ShowThe ViewThe Wendy Williams ShowToday
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021Full Frontal with Samantha BeeJimmy Kimmel Live!Last Week Tonight with John OliverLate Night With Seth MeyersThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahThe Late Late Show with James CordenThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Cobra KaiLokiMare of EasttownOuter BanksSex/LifeSquid GameTed LassoThe White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
LokiLuciferLa BreaShadow and Bone
Superman and LoisThe Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe FlashWandaVision
