Birthday at Costco?! I’m in!!!

Aug 28, 2019 @ 10:23am
Group of children in front of a birthday cake at a birthday party

Armando Martinez of Norwalk, CA is my hero! When his parents asked where he’d like his 4th birthday party, he knew where he wanted to go…Costco! I think this is where I want my 41st party! That isn’t weird, is it?

Coolest birthday EVER @costco

Armando got hooked up too. Costco got him a Costco hat and even a name tag! This little guy was in heaven! They had hot dogs and other samples. Lucky!

How happy is this kid???

Did someone say @costco dance party?? Yyyeeess!!!

Happy Birthday, Armando!!!!

