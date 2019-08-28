Birthday at Costco?! I’m in!!!
Group of children in front of a birthday cake at a birthday party
Armando Martinez of Norwalk, CA is my hero! When his parents asked where he’d like his 4th birthday party, he knew where he wanted to go…Costco! I think this is where I want my 41st party! That isn’t weird, is it?
Armando got hooked up too. Costco got him a Costco hat and even a name tag! This little guy was in heaven! They had hot dogs and other samples. Lucky!
How happy is this kid???
Happy Birthday, Armando!!!!