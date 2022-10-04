Billy Eichner defends ﻿’Bros’ ﻿movie after poor box office performance

ABC/Randy Holmes

Billy Eichner is sharing his thoughts after his movie Bros‘ disappointing performance at the box office.

“Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie,” he tweeted Monday. “And tweeting about a movie you haven’t actually seen is meaningless. That’s just twitter bull****. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself!”

The 44-year-old added that he will continue to post about the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy just to spite the haters.

“And yes I’m going to continue tweeting about Bros every day for the next year just to spite you! GO BROS!!! I LOVE THIS MOVIE!!#BrosMovie,” he shared.

Bros — co-written by and starring comedian Eichner alongside Luke Macfarlane — debuted over the weekend with an underwhelming $4.8 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.