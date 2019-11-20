      Weather Alert

Billboard’s Top 100 Albums Of The Decade

Jason Cornell
Nov 20, 2019 @ 2:05pm

We are about to start the 2020’s so we now have Billboard’s top 100 albums of the decade.

Agree or not, this is what the editorial staff at Billboard has put together.  As usual, it’s mostly pop and hip-hop.  Below are the top 25.  You can see the entire list at Billboard.com

1.  “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”Kanye West, 2010

2.  “Lemonade”Beyoncé, 2016

3.  “Channel Orange”Frank Ocean, 2012

4.  “Red”Taylor Swift, 2012

5.  “To Pimp a Butterfly”Kendrick Lamar, 2016

6.  “Golden Hour”Kacey Musgraves, 2018

7.  “Anti”Rihanna, 2016

8.  “Thank U Next”Ariana Grande, 2019

9.  “Body Talk”Robyn, 2010

10.  “21”Adele, 2011

11.  “Beyoncé”Beyoncé, 2013

12.  “Random Access Memories”Daft Punk, 2013

13.  “Invasion of Privacy”Cardi B, 2018

14.  “Teenage Dream”Katy Perry, 2010

15.  “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City”Kendrick Lamar, 2012

16.  “Take Care”Drake, 2011

17.  “A Seat at the Table”Solange, 2016

18.  “Modern Vampires of the City”Vampire Weekend, 2013

19.  “1989”Taylor Swift, 2014

20.  “House of Balloons”The Weeknd, 2011

21.  “Born This Way”Lady Gaga, 2011

22.  “Ctrl”SZA, 2017

23.  “Pure Heroine”Lorde, 2013

24.  “Watch the Throne”Jay-Z and Kanye West, 2011

25.  “El Mal Querer”Rosalía, 2018

 

I’m happy for Kayne and Beyoncé but, in my opinion, they should rank at the top. I think Billboard’s top 100 albums of the decade needs a recount. What do you think?

 

