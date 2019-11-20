We are about to start the 2020’s so we now have Billboard’s top 100 albums of the decade.
Agree or not, this is what the editorial staff at Billboard has put together. As usual, it’s mostly pop and hip-hop. Below are the top 25. You can see the entire list at Billboard.com
1. “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”, Kanye West, 2010
2. “Lemonade”, Beyoncé, 2016
3. “Channel Orange”, Frank Ocean, 2012
4. “Red”, Taylor Swift, 2012
5. “To Pimp a Butterfly”, Kendrick Lamar, 2016
6. “Golden Hour”, Kacey Musgraves, 2018
7. “Anti”, Rihanna, 2016
8. “Thank U Next”, Ariana Grande, 2019
9. “Body Talk”, Robyn, 2010
10. “21”, Adele, 2011
11. “Beyoncé”, Beyoncé, 2013
12. “Random Access Memories”, Daft Punk, 2013
13. “Invasion of Privacy”, Cardi B, 2018
14. “Teenage Dream”, Katy Perry, 2010
15. “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City”, Kendrick Lamar, 2012
16. “Take Care”, Drake, 2011
17. “A Seat at the Table”, Solange, 2016
18. “Modern Vampires of the City”, Vampire Weekend, 2013
19. “1989”, Taylor Swift, 2014
20. “House of Balloons”, The Weeknd, 2011
21. “Born This Way”, Lady Gaga, 2011
22. “Ctrl”, SZA, 2017
23. “Pure Heroine”, Lorde, 2013
24. “Watch the Throne”, Jay-Z and Kanye West, 2011
25. “El Mal Querer”, Rosalía, 2018
I’m happy for Kayne and Beyoncé but, in my opinion, they should rank at the top. I think Billboard’s top 100 albums of the decade needs a recount. What do you think?