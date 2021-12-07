Bill Introduced in Illinois to Make Unvaccinated Pay for Covid Treatment

(Springfield, IL) An Illinois State Representative has filed legislation to make those that are unvaccinated against Covid-19, pay for their own treatment should they contract the disease. Democrat Jonathan Carroll of Northbrook claims that those who don’t follow the science are frustrating those that do…and those people should be on the hook for their own treatment. The bill, should it pass, would likely face several legal and political challenges. And under current federal law, Covid-19 treatment is covered under most insurance plans, including those on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-7-21)