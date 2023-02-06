Big Time Rush – The Can’t Get Enough Tour!

Just announced that Big Time Rush with special guests Jax and Max will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 16th for The Can’t Get Enough Tour! You can get your tickets to the show on February 10th at 10am! If you are a part of the Big Time Rush Fan Club, you get a presale chance on February 7th at 10am! Get all the details for tickets HERE!

Next week we will have tickets for you to WIN!!! Make sure you keep listening for your chance!

Check out their new song – Can’t Get Enough