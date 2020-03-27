Big Jump in Illinois, Lake County COVID-19 Cases
Vander Tuuk 3-27-20
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker announced a large jump in Coronavirus cases in Illinois as well as more deaths. During his Thursday briefing, the Governor announced 673 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,538. Pritzker also announced 7 new deaths, bringing Illinois’ total to 26. Lake County’s number of Coronavirus cases now stands at 185 with no reported deaths. Neighboring McHenry County has 35 cases and one fatality. Negative tests ticked up to 14,093.
Antioch Fatal Accident
Vander Tuuk 3-27-20
(Antioch, IL) One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Antioch. Police say the incident took place around 10 o’clock on Tuesday night along Route 173. A preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle being driven by a 58-year-old Harvard resident, crashed into a guard rail. Rescue personnel attempted life saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital. The official cause of the crash is still being investigated, and the identity of the victim has not been released.
Louisiana Man Accused of Abducting Waukegan Daughter
Vander Tuuk 3-27-20
(Arlington Heights, IL) A man from Louisiana has been charged with abducting his daughter in a case with Lake County ties. Jason Romero came to Illinois from New Orleans to visit with his daughter, earlier this year. The girl lives with her mother in Waukegan, but the parents had agreed to a weekend visit at an Arlington Heights hotel. Romero, however, is accused of taking that girl from Arlington Heights to California without permission. The 40-year-old was arrested near San Diego, and has been charged in Cook County with child abduction, concealment and detainment. The girl has been returned to her mother in Waukegan, and was unhurt.
Antioch Man Reported Missing, Car Found in Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 3-27-20
(Antioch, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Barry Boches was reported missing on Wednesday, though the last contact anyone had with him was on Tuesday night via telephone. The 65-year-old is an Antioch resident, but has a law office in Waukegan. Officials say Boches vehicle was located in Waukegan, but he was not in it. He is described as a white male, 5’8”, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office.