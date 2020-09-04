Biden in Kenosha, Covid-19 Data Problems Persist in Illinois
More Than 250 Arrested Since Blake Shooting in Wisconsin
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 9-4-20
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) More than 250 people have been arrested since the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha Police. Officials provided an update Thursday, documenting how things unfolded in the aftermath of the shooting, that led to three nights of protests marred by numerous fires and acts of violence. Kenosha police said Thursday that 252 people had been arrested and, of those, 132 did not live in Kenosha County.
Biden, in Kenosha, Hails Fight for Racial Progress
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 9-4-20
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told residents in Kenosha that the police and protest violence their city has experienced can be part of an awakening that helps the United States confront centuries of systemic racism and social discord. Biden said addressing racism in America is something worth losing the election over, but he said he wouldn’t lose. President Donald Trump visited Kenosha two days prior, concentrating on praising law enforcement and accusing protesters of “domestic terrorism.”
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-4-20
(Chicago, IL) As data problems persist over Illinois’ Coronavirus testing, the state saw a sharp drop in cases. The state announced 1,360 new cases of the illness on Thursday, and 25 related fatalities. Of those numbers, 70 cases were reported in Lake County, along with one death. Statewide Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU numbers increased again, though the Lake/McHenry Region…known as region 9, continues to be within the Phase 4 metrics of the Restore Illinois plan.
Serious Crash in Long Grove Leaves One Injured
Vander Tuuk 9-4-20
(Long Grove, IL) A teen suffered serious injuries, after a single vehicle accident in Long Grove. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened on Wednesday afternoon when a 19-year-old from Chicago Heights was driving southbound on Old McHenry Road north of Route 22. His vehicle was said to be traveling at a high rate of speed, when it left the road and struck a tree. The driver was extricated from the vehicle, then taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. He is currently listed in serious, but stable condition.