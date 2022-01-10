Betty White’s cause Of death has been revealed.
Betty White passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021. According to TMZ, the first to report the news, Betty passed from a cerebrovascular accident. This can be caused from blood clots or broken blood vessels. The Golden Girls star suffered a stroke 6 days before passing. According to sources that informed TMZ, Betty was coherent after her stroke. It was not the way we all wanted to end 2021. Betty had the warmest heart and smile. She was just three weeks away from her 100th birthday.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge is expected to trend on all social media platforms on January 17th. On Betty White’s 100th birthday, everyone should pick a local rescue or an animal shelter and donate $5 in the American icon’s name. She always brightened up everyone’s day now it’s time for us to do the same.