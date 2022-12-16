“Best birthday present ever” – Jane Fonda announces her cancer is in remission

Netflix/Eric Charbonneau

In a post on her official website, Oscar winner Jane Fonda revealed her cancer is in remission. The star, who turns 85 on December 21, titled the entry “BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!”.

She explained, “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

The Grace and Frankie star said, “I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

The actress and activist went on to say that the effects “effects wore off” just in time for her to attend a political rally, meet with lawmakers, and speak at climate change events.

As reported back in September, Fonda revealed she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and told fans she had begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she expressed at the time.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma begins in the cells of the lymph system, which is part of the immune system and helps the body fight infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute. It can occur almost anywhere, as lymph tissue is found throughout the body.

Fonda previously underwent a lumpectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. In 2018, she revealed she had a cancerous growth removed from her lip.

