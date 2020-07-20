Ben and Jerrys Edible Cookie Dough Recipe!
Ben & Jerry’s Shared Their Edible Cookie Dough Recipe
If you would love to make Ben & Jerry’s edible chocolate chip cookie dough recipe at home, you are in luck.
Ben & Jerry’s shared their recipe which consists of only seven ingredients and only takes 15 minutes to make.
Yes, it’s the same secret recipe for their frozen dough balls in their ice cream.
Don’t worry about harmful contaminants like Salmonella and E. Coli.
The recipe is safe because it doesn’t require flour and eggs.
Here it is…
https://www.benjerry.com/flavors/recipes/edible-cookie-dough