“Bellas be ballin'” — Rebel Wilson reunites with 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars for a birthday beach pic

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 41st birthday in March, but she just got a chance to party with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars to mark the occasion.
Rebel recently uploaded a snap to her Instagram of her and her friends, including fellow Bellas Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow, on the beach in Tahiti. “Bellas be ballin’” Rebel captioned the pic, adding, “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized,” complete with a musical emoji.
The gang wore ’80s-throwback beach attire, complete with day-glo colors and sunglasses. Rebel, for her part, wore a hot pink shirt reading “Let’s get physical.”
With all striking a pose, flanking the birthday girl, Rebel noted, “Love you ladies! ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties!” adding “#RebelIsland” and “#Bellas4Life.”
The first Pitch Perfect film debuted on September 28, 2012, and the hit spawned two sequels, released in 2015 and 2017.
