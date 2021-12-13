“Belfast”, “West Side Story” lead Critics Choice film nominations

The Critics Choice Association has announced its picks for the year’s best movies, and Kenneth Branagh‘s Belfast and Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story lead the field in the film category, with 11 nominations apiece.
Branagh was nominated in the Best Director and Best Screenplay categories for his drama, which also earned Best Supporting Actor nods for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds; Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona [katrina] Balfe; Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill and Best Acting Ensemble, among others.
Spielberg was also given a Best Director nomination; West Side Story also earned noms for Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno in the Best Supporting Actress category, while Rachel Zegler is up for Best Young Actor/Actress, and the cast was also nominated in the Best Acting Ensemble category.
Other heralded films included Dune and The Power of the Dog, which picked up ten noms each. Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley collected eight, while King Richard and Don’t Look Up were each nominated for six awards.
Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW and TBS, from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on in Los Angeles, on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Critics Choice Television Awards nominees were announced December 6; winners will also be announced January 9.
Here are the film nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards:
BEST PICTUREBelfastCODADon’t Look UpDuneKing RichardLicorice PizzaNightmare AlleyThe Power of the Dogtick, tick…Boom!West Side Story
BEST ACTOR
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLEBelfastDon’t Look UpThe Harder They FallLicorice PizzaThe Power of the DogWest Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
