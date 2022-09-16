Bed Bath and Beyond to Close Gurnee Mills Location Amid Massive Store Closures

(Gurnee, IL) Bed Bath and Beyond has announced that it’s closing 150 stores across the country. The New Jersey based company said the store closures would also slash 20% of its workforce and save 250-million-dollars for the current fiscal year. The company announced 56 of the closures on Thursday. Of those, six of them will be in Illinois, with the Gurnee location on the chopping block. The Schaumburg location will also close. It’s unclear exactly when the stores will close their doors. Lake County has two other Bed Bath and Beyond locations in Vernon Hills and Kildeer…as well as one just north of the border in Kenosha.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-16-22)