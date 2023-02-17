Bebe Rexha wants you to dance to new song “Heart Wants What It Wants”

Dennis Leupold

Bebe Rexha is following up on the success of “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta with a new song, titled “Heart Wants What It Wants.”

The disco-dance track finds Bebe singing about how she cannot promise whether a relationship is long term. Although her heart may have a mind of its own, she insists it always knows what it wants.

“‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ is about the time in relationships where you fall out of love with your partner,” she said in a statement. “It’s an anthem about wanting what you want and not being apologetic for it. It could be anything you feel conflicted about wanting and not specific to romance.”

Bebe hopes the song makes people want to get up and dance, adding, “At a place in life after a pandemic where sad songs are of the past, I just want everyone to have a good time.”

The singer also released the track’s music video, which is set in the ’70s. Bebe is a blond bombshell recording the music video, complete with retro filming equipment, to show how these videos were made back in the day.

As Bebe films her video, the cast and crew are mesmerized by her dancing and singing.

Bebe is gearing up for the release of her third studio album, which her team teases will be her “most ambitious and intoxicating body of work yet.”

