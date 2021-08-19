Beach park Man Pleads Not Guilty to Gang Sting Charges

(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man that was already facing charges from an arrest in the spring, has pleaded not guilty to new charges from a recent gang sting operation. Quentin Newbrey was in court Wednesday, to put in the not guilty plea on charges of being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful firearm sales and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. The charges stem from an investigation that was concluded earlier this month into the gang known as “Satan Disciple.” Newbrey was also arrested in May, and still faces varying counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and reckless driving . Bond is currently 175-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-9-21)