Beach Park Man Gets Prison for Trail Attack on Teen

Johnson mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office

(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man will spend some time behind bars, after he admitted to assaulting a teen. Tramane Johnson was charged after he reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in June of 2021 on a Beach Park bike trail. Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, getting several other charges dropped in exchange. A Lake County Judge sentenced the 28-year-old to 15-years in prison. Once released, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-23-22)