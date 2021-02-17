Beach Park Man Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in Father’s Death
Beach Park Man Found Insane in Killing of Father
Vander Tuuk 2-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man accused of killing his father with garden shears, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. George Bryce was facing first-degree murder charges in the gruesome killing of his father Warren back in July of 2019. But a Lake County Judge said the defendant’s long history with mental illness led to the insanity ruling. Bryce will now be transferred to a state mental facility, though no date has yet been set for that transfer, and it’s unclear just how long the 23-year-old will remain in state care.
Illinois Governor Declares Disaster Proclamation After Storm
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 2-17-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made a disaster proclamation for the state after a winter storm hit with snow, and widespread power outages. Tuesday’s declaration means Illinois can tap additional state help and seek federal assistance. Parts of the Chicago area got up to a foot and a half of snow, including lakeshore areas of Lake County. The storm shuttered schools to in-person classes, including some Lake County institutions that were set for their first day of hybrid instruction. The storm also made for a rough commute while transportation officials cleared main roads, many of which were in decent shape by Tuesday afternoon. Others have complained that the recent winter pattern has left them with nowhere to put the snow that has continuously piled up.
Man Wanted for Deserting Army Arrested in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted by the military has been arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Brandon Zoellner of Huntley was taken into custody on February 10th near Lakemoor on charges of DUI and open transport of alcohol. The 21-year-old was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Army for desertion. Zoellner is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail.
Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) A pair of 26-year-old Lake County men have been picked up on outstanding warrants…one of them garnering more charges in the process. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Luis Martinez Serrano was arrested February 10th in Round Lake Beach on outstanding warrants for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He’s being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. Edward Meeks was picked up at his residence in Volo the same day. Meeks was wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic battery and criminal damage to property…during the arrest he also received new charges of violating parole and obstruction of a peace officer. After originally being held without bail, Meeks is now being held on a 100-thousand-dollar bond.
Coronavirus Lake County Update
Vander Tuuk 2-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus metrics continue to fall in Lake County. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported an additional 88 confirmed and probable cases of the disease Tuesday with 3 related fatalities. Covid related hospitalizations dropped in the Lake and McHenry County Region for the 27th straight day, while total ICU use remained at 63% capacity. The Region’s positivity fell to 4.4%, the lowest number since July 22nd. State health officials say as of Tuesday, 2.36% of the County’s nearly 701-thousand residents are considered “fully vaccinated.”
Crimestoppers Meth Warrant Suspect
Vander Tuuk 2-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Zachary Abbott is wanted in Lake County on a 25-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine. He is described as a 28-year-old white male, about 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with more information on Abbott, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222 or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.