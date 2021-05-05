Beach Park Man Faces Weapons Charges, Search Warrant Served in Wildwood Sex Crime Case
Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Beach Park Man Nets Charges for Exiting Vehicle With Gun
(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park man is facing several charges after an incident involving a gun. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they attempted to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving on Monday night near the Beach Mobile Home Park. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Quentin Newbrey, exited the vehicle with a gun, and attempted to get to the front door of a trailer home. He was ordered to drop the gun, which he did…but officials say he then proceeded to drop his pants and urinate on the side of the home. The 34-year-old was tased and taken into custody, then allegedly fought with jail guards and had to be pepper sprayed. Newbrey is facing several weapons charges, as well as resisting arrest and reckless driving. Bond was set at 75-thousand-dollars.
Search Warrant Served in Wildwood, Man Arrested
(Grayslake, IL) One person was in custody, and a search warrant was served in unincorporated Grayslake. Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Covelli said deputies, along with the FBI, performed the warrant Tuesday morning at a home near Deerpath Road and Sears Boulevard in the Wildwood area. Covelli said the warrant involved a “sexual offense investigation, involving a child victim”…and that the FBI was on hand because the alleged offender may have taken the child out of the country at one point. That child is currently safe. The suspect has not been identified, nor have charges been announced. More information, however, is expected to be released.
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced just over 22-hundred new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 19 new deaths. Of those, 122 cases came from Lake County, with one recorded fatality. As for metrics in Lake and McHenry County, known as Region 9, covid-linked hospital admissions and ICU numbers were up slightly. Regional test positivity fell to 3.6%