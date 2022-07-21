Beach Park Man Due in Court on Domestic Battery Charges

(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man is due in court today, after his arrest earlier this month. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on July 13th to the 38-thousand block of North Wilson Road. When they arrived, they determined that Ricardo Ramos had attempted to kick in the door of a woman he had a previous relationship with. Eventually he was able to gain access through force, and reportedly grabbed at the woman and took her phone. The victim also told deputies that the 36-year-old made shooting threats. Ramos was arrested at the scene and charged with domestic battery.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-21-22)