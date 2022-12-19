Beach Park Man Charged in Shots Fire Incident

(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park man is due in court Wednesday, after a shots fired incident. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Friday night to a motel in the 39-thousand block of Sheridan Road. When they arrived they were told about a man who fired a gun in the parking lot after an argument. They found a suspect who fit the description, and took Jerardo Rios into custody. The 41-year-old was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested. Rios now faces one count of reckless discharge of a firearm. No one was hurt during the incident.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-19-22)