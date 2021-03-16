Beach Park Man Arrested in Attack, Waukegan Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
Beach Park Man Facing Charges in Attack on Ex-Girlfriend
(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park man is behind bars, after an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Joe Fontanez-Marrero was taken into custody on Sunday night, after he reportedly punched, kicked, choked and used a half of a pair of scissors to terrorize the 40-year-old victim. Fontanez-Marrero is also accused of running from and resisting the deputies that took him into custody. The 42-year-old is facing charges of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, resisting arrest causing injury, and two additional counts of domestic battery. Bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars.
Weapons Parolee, Gets New Weapons, and Drug Charges
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was out on parole for a previous weapons case, is facing new weapons charges. Tommie Harris was taken into custody after a search warrant of his Waukegan motel room on March 12. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Harris was using the room to manufacture crack cocaine from powdered cocaine. Authorities also discovered two guns, and ammunition magazines in the room. The 32-year-old suspect now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, as well as four felony weapons charges, that include possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at 150-thousand-dollars.
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Lake Zurich Crash
(Lake Zurich, IL) One person died, and power was lost at the Village Hall after a single vehicle wreck in Lake Zurich. Police officials say the incident took place just before 5 o’clock Monday morning, when the vehicle left Lions Drive near Main Street, crashing through a pair of electrical boxes, and into a brick wall. The lone occupant of the vehicle, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also closed down the Lake Zurich Village Hall all day Monday, because of the ensuing loss of power. The situation remains under investigation by police and the Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team.
Coronavirus Cases Very Low in Monday Report
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw it’s lowest Coronavirus case number since early last summer. The 782 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health were the lowest since July 14th. In Lake County, just 10 new cases were reported, with no new fatalities. In Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations resumed their downward trend, while ICU patients also dropped. The Region’s positivity rate stands at 3.2%.
Vaccine Monday Update
(Chicago, IL) Over 4-million Coronavirus vaccines have now been administered to Illinois residents, as the fully vaccinated number continues to climb. State health officials say over 62-thousand shots were doled out in the Monday update, down from Sunday’s numbers. Over 1.5-million residents have been fully vaccinated, or just a fraction under 12%. In Lake County, over 70-thousand residents have been fully vaccinated, or about 10% of the county population.
Gas Prices Continue Recent Rise
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices around the country have continued their recent rise, as Illinois continues to have the most expensive prices in the Midwest. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $3.05…19 cents higher than the national average. Lake County comes in a bit lower at $2.94. North of the state line, Wisconsin gas prices remain below the national average at $2.69, with Kenosha County at a lower $2.65.