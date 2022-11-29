Beach Park Home Shot Multiple Times, No Injuries to Occupants

(Beach Park, IL) Authorities are looking for at least one suspect, after shots were fired at a Beach Park home. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they were called around 3:30 Tuesday morning, to a residence in the 12-thousand block of West Wakefield Drive. The home had been shot several times, and was occupied at the time, but no one inside was injured. Officials believe this was a targeted shooting. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-29-22)