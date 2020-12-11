Ingleside Fire Kills Two Children, Injures 4 Adults…Beach Park Deaths Now Considered Homicides
Fire in Ingleside Kills Two Children, Injures Four Adults
Vander Tuuk 12-11-20
(Ingleside, IL) Two young girls are dead, four others were injured after a fire in Ingleside. The blaze broke out just before 11 o’clock last (Thursday) night in the 35-thousand block of N. Hunt Avenue. Officials say people were trapped inside the home when they arrived, and the conditions made it difficult to perform a rescue. The two deceased are an 8 and 5 year old girl. Four adults were injured and transported to area hospitals…two of those were then taken to a different hospital for treatment of severe burns. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and crews remained on scene until well into the morning.
Beach Park Fatalities ID’ed, Now Double Homicide Investigation
Vander Tuuk 12-11-20
(Beach Park, IL) Two Beach Park residents found dead earlier this week have been identified, and the scope of the investigation has been clarified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Carlos Rafael Rodas Perez, and Mercedes Rodas were found dead in their Beach Park garage on Tuesday night. The husband and wife were each shot to death. Lake County Sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are calling the case a double homicide…though they did not release any additional details. No arrests have been made at this point, and anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Sheriff’s investigators.
Teen Accused of Pair of Crimes in Antioch
Vander Tuuk 12-11-20
(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced an arrest in connection with a set of criminal acts. Officials say Jacob Anderson-Richel is accused of stealing copper piping, and causing damage at a business in the 8-hundred block of Main Street on December 7th. The 18-year-old is also accused of several vehicle burglaries the same day in the 7-hundred block of Main Street. Anderson-Richel is facing charges of felony burglary to a motor vehicle, felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Bond was set at 20-thousand-dollars.
ATM Theft Attempt, Dax Finds Suspect
Vander Tuuk 12-11-20
(Round Lake, IL) One person was arrested, two others were being sought after attempting to steal an ATM in Round Lake. The machine was ripped away by a pickup truck early Thursday morning from the Chase Bank branch in the 12-hundred block of Route 134. The pickup was ultimately found abandoned, but a white sedan that was also at the scene, was located by police. That car eventually crashed and three occupants fled. Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax was called in, and was able to track the driver who was taken into custody. The two other suspects have not been caught. No further details were released, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 443 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Thursday, with 6 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased for the 9th straight day, though ICU use bumped up a point to 76% capacity. The Region’s positivity was up as well to 12.6 percent. Statewide, just over 11-thousand confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Thursday with 196 related fatalities.
Illinois Public Health Director: ‘I Do Believe in Vaccines’
Associated Press 12-11-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) As Illinois prepares to receive the first doses of vaccine to combat the coronavirus pandemic, state officials are urging residents to take the shots when they become available. The Pfizer vaccine entered its final stages of federal approval Thursday. The state’s public health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said she trusts the vaccine and will take it when it’s her turn. A survey this week by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed up to one-half of U.S. respondents are wary of the vaccine.
Gun Purchases Spike in Illinois Amid Pandemic, Civil Unrest
Associated Press 12-11-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Data shows Illinois residents shopped for more guns and applied for firearm permits more than any other time in the state’s history as the COVID-19 pandemic raged and areas dealt with civil unrest. Illinois State Police statistics show there have been more than 500,000 serious inquiries about gun purchases through November. That is a 45% increase from 2019. The department also received 445,945 applications for Firearm Owners Identification cards, a 167% increase from applications in 2017.
Durbin on Track to be Key Biden Ally
Associated Press 12-11-20
WASHINGTON (AP) Illinois Senior Senator Dick Durbin is poised to become the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and that would make him a key ally of President-elect Joe Biden. It will be up to Durbin to help Biden on judicial nominees and immigration. Durbin said in an Associated Press interview that the committee has become “a shell of its former self” and needs to be revitalized.