Beach Life Hack

The sand, the blankets, the towels….all the planning and packing that goes along with heading to the beach really make me want to avoid everything about it. Until now, this tip on a Tuesday may be a game-changer when it comes to heading to the beach this summer and will make everyone’s life a whole lot easier. Next time you take a trip to whatever body of water you choose, bring a fitted sheet with you. Place it upsidedown and the fitted corners that go around the mattress will be easily secured around the object of your choice. Doing this will not only save you time and money but it’ll keep the sand from avoiding your cozy spot! Speaking of sand, we had someone call and tell us to put baby powder on sandy hands, legs, whatever appendage is contaminated to dry and remove it! Not sure if that’s legit but try it out next time and let us know.