Baxter International Puts Deerfield Campus Up for Sale

(Deerfield, IL) A Lake County medical products company is putting its massive campus up for sale. Baxter International says that right now, there is no asking price for the 646,000 square foot campus in Deerfield. The company says the Covid-19 pandemic changed their work dynamic, and with several employees still working a hybrid model…there is no need to maintain their current headquarters location. The company hasn’t said if it will move out of Lake County, only that they are looking for a new headquarters that will be more modern and sustainable.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-5-22)