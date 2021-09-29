Barrington Police Assist in Car Theft Ring Bust

(Springfield, IL) Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced 6 arrests in a vehicle theft ring that included at least one Lake County area dealership. Anthony Brown and Sierra Wells, both from the south suburbs, are accused of being the ring leaders in a “complex fraud operation that crossed county and even state lines to steal expensive luxury vehicles and defraud car dealerships and financial institutions in the process.” The duo faces several charges including Class X felony identity theft and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Four others are accused of assisting in the enterprise, and also face charges…though not as severe. Several groups assisted in the investigation, including the U.S. Secret Service and the Barrington Police Department
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-29-21)