Barrington High School Student Arrested for Viral “Water Bead Gun” Challenge Stunt

(Barrington, IL) A juvenile has been arrested after a social media inspired attack on two schoolmates. Barrington High School officials say the situation took place last week when the boy shot two of his classmates with what’s known as a water bead gun. The incident was said to be part of a TikTok challenge known as the “Orbeez Challenge” which is said to encourage kids to shoot at strangers with water beads while recording themselves. One student was said to suffer a minor injury from the incident. The young suspect has been charged with disorderly conduct.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-23-22)