Barrington Acupuncturist Arrested for Alleged Assault

(Barrington, IL) A Barrington Acupuncturist has been arrested after complaints from two clients. Kwan Chong was taken into custody after two separate complaints about alleged inappropriate contact at his Barrington office. The 63-year-old Palatine resident faces one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault. The case against Chong will be heard in Cook County.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-23-22)