Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ ﻿is the first all-Spanish album to be named top album in the U.S.

It’s official, Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti was the most consumed album in America last year, according to a year-end report by music tracker Luminate. It is the first all-Spanish-language album to achieve this feat.

Luminate has compiled its annual list since 1991 and bases its findings on chart data, streaming and sales. In all, it found Un Verano Sin Ti moved 3.400 million units over the past year.

Coming in second was Taylor Swift‘s Midnights with 3.294 million units moved in 2022. It was also the top-selling album of 2022. In all, the album sold 1.818 million copies across all formats, including digital, vinyl, cassette and CD. Midnights is also the best-selling album since 2017, when Taylor’s Reputation moved 1.903 million units.

In fourth is Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House, followed by The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM in fifth place. The soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto finished in sixth place, while Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR, which came out in 2021, finished in eighth.

It should be mentioned Harry’s House is the second-best-selling album of 2022, followed by BTS‘ Proof in third and Olivia’s SOUR in fourth place. In vinyl sales alone, Taylor leads the pack with 945,000 copies sold, while Harry and Olivia respectively finished in second and third place.

Looking into how individual songs did in 2022, Harry’s “As It Was” was the most streamed song with 609.67 million streams. Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” came in second with 528.73 million streams. It should be noted Luminate crowned “As It Was” as the biggest song on the radio in 2022.

On the sales side, Taylor’s “Anti-Hero” leads the pack with 436,000 copies sold, followed by ﻿Lizzo﻿’s “About Damn Time” with 217,000 sales.

