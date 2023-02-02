‘﻿Bachelor in Paradise’﻿ stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt expecting baby #2

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Baby number two is on the way for Bachelor in Paradise alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt.

Wendt celebrated the exciting news on Wednesday, which also happened to be his 39th birthday, sharing a pair of adorable family photos to Instagram. In the first snapshot, Wendt is sitting on the floor with their one-year-old son Auggy in his lap while Loch, who’s off camera, holds the positive pregnancy test in view. The second is a photo of the happy trio.

“Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!” Wendt announced. “Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick.”

The BiP star went on to share that the pregnancy is only four weeks along, which “isn’t something you see often.”

“But sharing a couples struggle to conceive usually isn’t either, and we wanted to be transparent this time around as we headed into another round of IVF,” he wrote. “So fingers crossed this pregnancy is smooth sailing from here as we continue to try and grow our little Wendt gang.”

Bachelor Nation flooded the comments section to congratulate the expecting parents.

Fellow BiP alum Raven Gates, who is expecting her second child with Adam Gottschalk, wrote, “Congrats you guys.. & Happy birthday! What a gift!!”

Vanessa Grimaldi chimed, “Best news ever and best birthday first ever!!!!!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.