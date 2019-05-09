Avengers parody Billy Joel – “We Didn’t Start The Fire”. They pay tribute to the MARVELous man, Stan Lee, in the process.

I’m always on the lookout for fun videos. Finding one that includes music from my favorite decade and some of my favorite movie characters, I must share.

The Avengers assembled prior to the release of Endgame to have a little fun and honor the creator of the Marvel Universe. They debuted this with Jimmy Falon on The Tonight Show right before the movie hit theaters. Avengers and the villains all get their 5 seconds of fame in the video but I guarantee you’ll chuckle when Groot chimes in. My heartstrings strained at the end a bit as the tribute to the great Stan Lee took shape.

I hope you enjoy this Avengers parody of Billy Joel as much as I did.