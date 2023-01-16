‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ reigns supreme at the box office for a fifth straight week

20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rule the box office. James Cameron‘s Avatar sequel notched a fifth straight week at #1, banking an estimated $33.1 million between Friday and Sunday. That number is expected to reach $38.5 million for the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Its total domestic gross now stands at $570 million and $1.89 billion worldwide.

Avatar 2 is poised to dethrone 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stands at #6 on the list of all-time top-grossing movies worldwide, with $1.91 billion.

The sci-fi horror flick M3GAN held onto second place in week two, adding an estimated $17.9 million over the three-day and $21.2 million through Monday. That brings its North American tally to $59 million and its worldwide take to $90 million.

The animated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also held steady in third place, adding an estimated $13.4 million for the traditional weekend and $17.3 million over the four-day.

Tom Hanks and A Man Called Otto took fourth in its first week of wide release, delivering an estimated $12.6 million between Friday and Sunday. It should make it to $15 million through Monday.

Rounding out the top five is the debut of Gerard Butler‘s action thriller Plane, opening with an estimated $10 million for the three-day and $11.6 million over the long weekend.

Elsewhere, House Party, a reboot of the 1990 comedy, fizzled in its opening weekend, coming in sixth with an estimated $3.9 million from Friday through Sunday and $4.5 million through Monday.

After a little over a month in limited release, The Whale surpassed $10 million in ticket sales domestically.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.