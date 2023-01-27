Ava Max unleashes sophomore album ‘﻿Diamonds & Dancefloors’

Courtesy Atlantic Records

Ava Max wants her fans to put on their dancing shoes when firing up her newly released album, Diamonds & Dancefloors.

The hotly anticipated sophomore effort was set to arrive October 14, but was delayed to January 27 after it leaked online.

Now that the album’s due date has finally arrived, Ava is ready to celebrate.

“This album came from a place of heartbreak but Id rather dance my sorrows away,” she wrote on Instagram along with a teaser for her “One of Us” music video. She added in the caption, “Thank you for all of your endless support, let’s dance together.”

In the hours leading up to the album’s release, she teased clips of the songs on her socials, along with some candid-looking promotional images.

The newly released music video stays on theme, with Ava overcoming a terrible heartbreak; it focuses on her in a wedding dress lying in an open grave while clones of her, who are dressed in black, stand above and throw flowers down on her.

Fans can purchase or stream Diamonds & Dancefloors across all music platforms. The album is available as a vinyl, CD or cassette tape.

