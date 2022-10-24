Ava Max says she’s been changing her hair because of her breakup

courtesy Atlantic Records

Ava Max knows heartbreaks are painful and difficult to heal from, which is why her new album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, is about her own recovery.

Ava told Maxim that her new album was born out of the worst year in her life, which had her questioning everything about herself. “A really bad breakup kind of changed my perception on everything, the way I look at life, the way I write music, the way I feel about my hair, which is a big deal for me,” she said.

Ava was known for her platinum blonde “Max Cut,” which was an asymmetrical bob. Since the breakup, however, she has become chameleon-like, trying out several different styles and colors this year.

She is now moving past the heartbreak and hopes her album will help others. “Each song [on the album] is very emotional and also makes you want to dance at the same time,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ava opened up about being the victim of bullying. One of the worst incidents was in middle school, when a girl lured her into the bathroom. “She put my head in the toilet and I screamed,” she recalled. “We both got expelled and then I went to a private Christian school. And I also got kicked out of that school. So, I had a tough time.”

Ava said her parents, who are Albanian immigrants, chose to homeschool her and sparked her love of music.

Ava’s mother, Andrea, is an opera singer and is the superior singer. “She could out-sing me any day,” she smiled. “Her opera voice, she can break windows.”

Overall, Ava said she owes much to her parents. “Seeing my parents struggle made me think, how did my parents do it?” she reflected.

Diamonds & Dancefloors arrives in January.

