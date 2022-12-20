Ava Max releases “Dancing’s Done” ahead of ‘Diamonds & Dancefloors’ release

Courtesy Atlantic Records

Ava Max unleashed “Dancing’s Done,” the latest single off of her soon-to-be-released sophomore effort, Diamonds & Dancefloors.

Ava collaborated with some of the music industry’s biggest movers and shakers for her latest anthem. She tapped songwriter Henry Walter and producer Matthew James Burns, who’ve respectively worked with Maroon 5 and Lady Gaga, to perfect her new single.

“Dancing’s Done” captures ’80s disco and dance vibes to deliver an addictive, head-bopping beat as Ava sings about pursuing the object of her affection.

“I wanna give in to your dark temptation/ I wanna touch you like nobody does, oh/ People like you and me were born to run/ So where we goin’ when the dancing’s done?” she asks in the song’s rhythmic chorus.

“Dancing’s Done” follows the previously released songs “Million Dollar Baby,” “Weapons” and “Maybe You’re the Problem” from Ava’s forthcoming album.

Diamonds & Dancefloors arrives January 27.

