Autopsy Performed on 3-Year-Old That Died in Beach Park Vehicle Incident

(Beach Park, IL) An autopsy has been performed on a child killed by a vehicle in Beach Park. The incident took place on Monday afternoon in the 12-thousand block of West Beach Road. A 3-year-old child was riding his bike when a vehicle being driven by a family member backed into him in the driveway. The young boy’s name is not being released, but Coroner’s officials say the official cause of death was blunt force injuries. The situation remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-12-22)