Autopsies Completed, But No Positive ID’s Yet in Triple Fatal Gurnee Crash

(Gurnee, IL) Autopsies have been completed after a fatal crash in Gurnee. A vehicle was found crashed and on fire in the early morning hours of Sunday near the treeline at Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. After the flames were put out, three deceased individuals were found inside the vehicle. The Lake County Coroner’s office says all three died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The fire, however, made positive identification of the bodies difficult. Coroner’s officials expect those in the coming days. The incident remains under investigation by various authorities.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-17-22)