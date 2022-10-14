Authorities: Fatal Beach Park May Have Been Caused by Racing Vehicle

(Beach Park, IL) A man who survived a fatal Beach Park crash earlier this week may have been racing another vehicle before the collision. Authorities say the Monday afternoon crash took place at the intersection of Sheridan Road and West Howard Street. Killed in the crash was 78-year-old Peter Kliora of Beach Park, who’s Toyota Prius was attempting a left turn when it was struck by an Infinity traveling at a high rate of speed. The Infinity’s driver, a 32-year-old Waukegan man, was seriously hurt, but those injuries were non-life threatening. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say while charges may be filed in the case, they are likely months away…as more investigation is needed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-14-22)