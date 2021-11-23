Attempted Armed Robbery Investigated in Lindenhurst

(Lindenhurst, IL) Police in Lindenhurst are investigating what they are calling an attempted armed robbery. Officials say on Sunday night they were contacted by a male and female who say they were approached by two males, who demanded “everything they had.” It’s unclear if the suspects were able to get anything from the victims, but they were said to flee in a lighter colored minivan. Both suspects were described as black males in their 20’s. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been announced.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-23-21)