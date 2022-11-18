At long last — ‘Disenchanted’ arrives Friday on Disney+

Courtesy of Disney+

It’s the sequel Enchanted fans have waited 15 years for — Disenchanted, out Friday on Disney+, with star Amy Adams returning as Princess Giselle.

Barry Josephson produced the first film and the sequel, and he tells ABC Audio what took so long.

“Well, originally when the first movie happened, I think it took everybody by surprise how successful it was. So successful, in fact, that everybody from the original movie wound up going right to work,” he explains. “So whether it be the director, the actors, especially Amy, whose career just blossomed and took off in leaps and bounds, it was very hard to imagine a sequel right after that movie as much as I think Disney really would have liked it.”

Josephson says Adams was also itching to work on the sequel, which sees her character Giselle facing new challenges.

“…She’s having a baby. She’s struggling to understand her teenage daughter. Her husband, you know, [has progressed to understanding her wants and needs, unlike it was in the first movie,” he notes.

Idina Menzel is also back as Nancy Tremaine, and says fans are going to get what they wanted: “a great, funny, witty movie with lots of incredible performances.”

Menzel even gets to sing this time, and one of her favorite days on set involved her big musical number, “Love Power,” which was “really magical.”

One place she doesn’t get to sing much anymore is around the house, explaining, “I used to, but now for some reason, the minute I open my mouth, my son asks me to be quiet.”

Disenchanted also features Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden, reprising their roles from the first film, and Gabriella Baldacchino, who replaces Rachel Covey. They’re joined by newcomers Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, and Griffin Newman.

