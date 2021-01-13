As Relaxed Restrictions Approach, Covid Hospitalizations Continue Fall in Lake County
Highland Park Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
Vander Tuuk 1-13-21
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced the arrest of a wanted man. Mark Stang was picked up on January 6th on an aggravated battery warrant that was issued in November. The Highland Park man now faces one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, and one count of aggravated battery involving a nurse. Further details of the case were not released. The 68-year-old is currently free on a 200-thousand-dollar bond and is due in court next week.
Victim Identified in Antioch Township Crash
Vander Tuuk 1-13-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a weekend crash in Antioch Township has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Eleazar Hernandez died of traumatic head injuries, after being ejected from a vehicle on Saturday evening. The 56-year-old Mundelein man was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck by another car as it attempted to make a U-turn near Routes 173 and 45. The driver of the struck vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was unhurt. The incident remains under investigation, and no charges nor citations have been announced.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-13-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 432 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Tuesday, with 5 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations fell for the 5th straight day, while ICU use remained at 74% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate remained 10% for the 2nd straight day. Statewide, there were just over 66-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 117 related fatalities.
Candidates Enter House Speaker Race, Others Drop Out
Vander Tuuk 1-13-21
(Springfield, IL) New candidates have entered the race for Speaker of the Illinois House, after Michael Madigan suspended his campaign. State Representatives Emanuel Welch and Jay Hoffman were the leading vote getters in a Tuesday caucus vote, with Welch the front runner. State Reps Ann Williams and Stephanie Kifowit then removed their names from contention. Madigan has been implicated in a federal bribery scheme involving ComEd, though he denies wrongdoing. He also said he hasn’t officially withdrawn from the Speaker race, despite the suspension, and will not support any other candidate. Welch chaired a legislative committee designed to look into possible corruption by Madigan. That committee, however, disbanded without running an investigation, or calling any witnesses after numerous delays and squabbles between the political parties. Hoffman represents a downstate area near St. Louis.