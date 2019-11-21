Arrest Warrants Issued for Buffalo Grove Murder Suspect
(Buffalo Grove, IL) An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a Buffalo Grove double murder. If and when he is caught, Anatoliy Ermak will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of both Roman Frid and his wife Nataliya Ermak (the ex-wife of the suspect). The incident took place on Sunday night in the parking garage of a condo complex. The 64-year-old suspect is from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was last seen driving a rented white Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida license plates. Anyone with more information on the suspect’s whereabouts is being encouraged to contact Buffalo Grove Police.
Ingleside Man Arrested for Vehicle Burglaries
(Waukegan, IL) An Ingleside man has been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Joseph Sempek was taken into custody on Tuesday (November 19th), after being caught with several stolen items. A further investigation connected Sempek to at least 4 similar crimes. The 31-year-old was hit with 4 counts each of burglary and criminal trespass to motor vehicle. Bond was set at 150-thousand-dollars.
Congressional Task Force on EtO Formed
(Washington, D.C.) A congressional task force has been formed to put pressure on the EPA to update it’s regulations on ethylene oxide. The cancer-causing chemical has been a hot button issue in Lake County over the last year, and is the subject of current air testing outside of plants in Waukegan and Gurnee. Members of the task force include Lake County Democratic U.S Representative Brad Schneider. Legislation passed earlier this year in Springfield set new limits on EtO, but a second set of legislation with even tighter restrictions was shut down in the veto session.
Libertyville HS Lead Paint Emergency Repairs
(Libertyville, IL) Libertyville High School will undergo some emergency repairs after lead paint was found peeling from exposed air ducts inside the main gym. The gymnasium has been shut down until further notice. School officials say they will have to remove and replace the ducts, as well as repaint the area. It’s unclear how long the repairs will take, but they are expected to cost 175-thousand-dollars.