Arrest Made in Zion Murder, Gurnee Family Sues Notre Dame
Mugshot via Zion Police Department Press Release
Woman Arrested in Zion Murder
Vander Tuuk 7-22-20
(Zion, IL) A man killed in Zion has been identified, and an arrest has been made. Zion Police say 23-year-old Greagory Gilmore of Waukegan was found stabbed early on Monday morning near Shiloh Park, and was pronounced dead a short time later. Arrested in the incident was Jacqueline Mora, the victim’s girlfriend, who has been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder. The motive behind the attack is currently unknown, as is the 21-year-old suspect’s bond amount.
Wadsworth Robbery Arrest
Vander Tuuk 7-22-20
(Wadsworth, IL) A Zion man has been arrested in connection with an incident in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say Jaleel Hawkins entered a business Monday morning the 16-thousand block of West Route 173. It was there that Hawkins was accused of forcefully taking money from a female victim, and a cash register. The female was also struck in the head as the suspect fled. The 20-year-old was later arrested after being located in Waukegan. He’s now charged with felony robbery, though additional charges are expected. A bond amount is currently unknown.
Gurnee Student Sues Notre Dame Over Stairwell Fall
Vander Tuuk 7-22-20
(South Bend, IN) A Gurnee student and his family is suing the University of Notre Dame after he fell in a dorm stairwell last year. Sean Tennant says that the fall after a party in January of 2019, left him with a catastrophic brain injury and unable to walk or feed himself. The lawsuit claims the dorm atmosphere, which they say encourages underage drinking without supervision, and its outdated infrastructure are to blame for the fall. A Notre Dame Representative says they have no comment on the lawsuit, because they haven’t been officially served. It’s unclear what kind of damages the suit is seeking.
Coronavirus Tuesday Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-22-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois had one of it’s lowest Coronavirus testing days of the month, which led to a drop in cases, but a rise in positivity numbers. The state announced 955 new positive cases, a drop of 281 from Monday…but the state also processed nearly 5 thousand less tests than the day before. Health officials also announced 23 new fatalities. Hospitalizations statewide, and ICU by Covid patients both ticked up…but the bulk of both is no longer centered in Chicagoland, with both the Champaign and Springfield regions downstate at over 60% ICU capacity. Positive infection percentages statewide continue to fall while the daily and rolling 7-day rates remain relatively flat.
Lake County Coronavirus Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-22-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added fewer new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and it’s daily positive infection rate fell sharply. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the county added 67 new cases, which was down 12 from Tuesday. The county also added one new fatality for a total of 434. The daily rate for the County fell from 5.2% down to 3.5%…and the overall infection rate fell to 9.15%.