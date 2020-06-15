Arrest Made in Gurnee Area Murder, Covid-19 Deaths Lowest Since Early April
Photo Supplied by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Sunday Update
Vander Tuuk 6-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus numbers continue their downward trend in Illinois and across Lake County. Health officials announced 672 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, and 19 deaths…the lowest number since April 2nd. There were no new reported fatalities in Lake County. The state death toll now stands at 6,308, with Lake County now at 374. All positive infection rates…including the overall, Lake County, daily and 7-day rolling rates..continue to drop, and hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients also ticked down.
Long Term Care Covid-19 Update
Vander Tuuk 6-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus statistics inside Illinois and Lake County nursing homes continue to increase. The latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health show that 17.3% of all Covid-19 instances in Lake County have come from long term care facilities…but those same places make up 64.8% of Lake County’s death toll. Both of those percentages are up from last week. Overall, Illinois nursing homes make up 15.6% of cases, and 54.8% of state fatalities. Those percentages are also both higher than last week’s numbers.
Arrest Made in Gurnee Area Murder
Vander Tuuk 6-15-20
(Gurnee, IL) An arrest has been made in a Gurnee area murder. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Donterrance Nixon of Waukegan is now facing two counts of first-degree murder in the May 29th shooting death of Elliot Jones. Authorities say Nixon set up a marijuana sale with Jones, but robbed the victim of his money instead. As Jones attempted to retrieve that money, he was shot by an occupant of Nixon’s vehicle. In addition to murder, the 22-year-old suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants for violating the sex offender registry. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail on a 3-million-dollar bond. The shooter in the case is still being sought…and the investigation is ongoing.
Barrington Hills Fire Destroys Home
Vander Tuuk 6-15-20
(Barrington Hills, IL) A fire in Barrington Hills left a home uninhabitable. The blaze broke out around 4 o’clock Sunday morning along Steeplechase Road. There are no fire hydrants in the area so officials had to call in tanker trucks to supply water to douse the flames, which took about an hour to control. No one was injured in the incident, but the family that lived there was displaced. No official damage estimate has been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials: Illinoisans Can Preregister for License, ID Needs
Associated Press 6-15-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Secretary of State Jesse White says Illinois residents can preregister online when applying for a driver’s license or identification card. White said he hopes preregistering will save time at driver’s services facilities. Customers have encountered long lines after weeks of the offices being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents can visit cyberdriveillinois.com to provide information ahead of their visit to an office. White’s office says people will still need to bring all required paperwork to be verified by a clerk in person.