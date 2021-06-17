Arrest Made in Beach Park Bike Path Attack, Man Pleads Not Guilty in Lake Barrington Attack

Suspect Identified, Arrested and Charged in Beach Park Bike Path Assault
Vander Tuuk 6-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) An arrest has been announced in a sexual assault case that took place on a Beach Park bike path. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Tramane Johnson was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, after a search warrant was executed on his Beach Park residence. Johnson was connected to the June 7th attack on a teenage girl by hair left behind at the scene, and subsequent DNA testing. The 27-year-old is currently facing two felony counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s office says additional charges are likely. A bond amount and court dates are currently unknown.
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Kidnapping and Rape
Vander Tuuk 6-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Palatine man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged attack on a woman in Lake County. Ryan Storm faces a 14-count indictment on charges including aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated criminal sexual assault from the incident that took place back in May. Storm is accused of kidnapping an acquaintance after a meeting in Palatine, then taking her to a Lake Barrington business where he reportedly tied her up and attacked her. A 911 caller was able to find the woman, and the 20-year-old suspect fled, only to be later caught in McHenry County. Storm remains held on a 3-million-dollar bond, and is due back in court in early August.
Great America Fight Update From Gurnee Police
Vander Tuuk 6-17-21
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee say it will take some time before charges are announced from a weekend fight at Six Flags Great America. The incident took place Sunday evening when a large confrontation broke out. Officials say they arrested 7 people, but are still trying to determine whether the situation was one big fight, or several smaller, but simultaneous bouts. The investigation is considered ongoing, and police say another update is expected in several days. In the meantime, authorities are still trying to identify and find other people that were involved in the scuffle.
Illinois Becomes Latest State to Make Juneteenth a Holiday
Associated Press 6-17-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois has become the latest state to make Juneteenth an official state holiday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a proposal Wednesday near a rare copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. Under the Illinois law, state employees and educators will get June 19 as a paid day off, if the holiday falls on a weekday. Pritzker’s office says since Juneteenth is on a Sunday next year, the first paid holiday will be 2023. Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 date when the last enslaved Black’s in the U.S. learned from Union soldiers in Texas that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.