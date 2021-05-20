Arrest Made in Assault in Lake Barrington, ISBE Votes for Full In-Person Schooling in the Fall
Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting, Beating Woman in Lake Barrington
Vander Tuuk 5-20-21
(Lake Barrington, IL) A Palatine man is in the Lake County Jail, after reportedly beating and sexually assaulting a woman. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a Lake Barrington business early on Wednesday morning, after a caller said they received a strange call from Ryan Storm. The caller arrived to witness Storm running away from the business. The caller then entered and located a nude woman bound to a piece of heavy equipment. The 20-year-old was hospitalized as she had been battered and sexually assaulted. Meanwhile, Storm attempted to flee, but was found and arrested by police in McHenry County some 6 hours after the incident. The 20-year-old suspect now faces a list of felony charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.
Waukegan Man Gets Prison for Cutting Ankle Monitor
Vander Tuuk 5-20-21
(McHenry, IL) A Waukegan man is on his way to prison, for cutting off his court ordered ankle monitor. Rahshan Duffie was originally arrested in March of 2020 for stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a store in McHenry County. He was released on bond, but was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor. About 3 months later, the 37-year-old illegally removed the device, and was able to avoid capture for an additional 3 months. Duffie was then found guilty this year of escape and damage to government property. He was sentenced this week to 4-and-a-half years in prison. He has yet to be tried on his original charges.
First Female Illinois Lt. Governor Dies
Vander Tuuk 5-20-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois’ first female Lieutenant Governor has passed away. Corinne Wood, who served under Governor George Ryan between 1999 to 2003, passed away Tuesday after a battle with breast cancer. She was 66. Prior to her term as Lieutenant Governor, Wood was born in Barrington, but spent most of her life as a Lake Forest resident. She served one term as a State Representative between 1997 and 1999, and mounted an unsuccessful run for Governor, finishing third in the 2002 Republican Primary.
Illinois State Board of Education: Full Time In-Person Learning for Fall
Vander Tuuk 5-20-21
(Springfield, IL) The Illinois State Board of Education says it’s time for schools to get back to some semblance of normal. The Board approved a resolution on Wednesday saying full time in-person learning needs to be in place for the fall. Under the resolution, remote learning must still be provided, but only to those not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, or under some sort of quarantine order. A remote option can also be used if the school decides it’s in the student’s best interest. Not everyone was for the decision, saying until the Coronavirus vaccine is made available for those under 12, several families will not feel safe having their children in an in-person setting.
Governor Announces Road and Bridge Reconstruction Plan
Vander Tuuk 5-20-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced a 6-year initiative to revitalize roads and bridges across the state. The 20-billion dollar Highway Improvement Program, is expected to be funded through an infrastructure plan that was passed back in 2019. Most of the projected money will go toward road repairs and improvements, while a second major chunk of money will go to bridges. Other money will go to expansion projects, support projects and what is being dubbed “additional safety projects,” which include modernizing and upgrading infrastructure systems.