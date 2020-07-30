Arrest Made in 1990’s Cold Murder Case, High School Sports Delayed
Mugshot from Lake County Sheriff's Office, Via Ohio Authorities
Cold Case Lake County Murder Suspect Arrested
Vander Tuuk 7-30-20
(Waukegan, IL) A suspected serial killer, implicated in a cold case Lake County murder, has been arrested. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say a multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation has led to the capture of Samuel William Legg III of Arizona. Legg was said to be an over the road truck driver out of Ohio, when he allegedly killed Julie Konkol near a truck stop in Russell in 1997. DNA evidence connected to two other homicides in Ohio linked the now 52-year-old to the Lake County murder. Legg is currently being held in an Ohio jail on those homicides, but is expected to be extradited to Lake County to face charges in the Konkol murder. The timeline for that extradition is unclear.
Child Pornography Suspect Charged in Joint Investigation
Vander Tuuk 7-30-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man is behind bars, after being hit with Child Pornography charges. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Darin Richardson on Wednesday. The 50-year-old was taken into custody after a search warrant was served on his home, turning up what officials called “evidence of alleged child pornography.” Richardson now faces 11 counts of felony possession. His bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars.
Illinois Coronavirus Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-30-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw a large increase in Coronavirus testing, and with it came a rise in cases. The state announced 1,393 cases of the disease, up about 300 from Tuesdays’s numbers. The cases came after a testing increase of over 98-hundred from the day before. Deaths were down, with 18 reported, but for the 2nd straight day, a majority were outside the Chicago metro area. Hospitalizations and ICU use were up statewide, with the biggest concentration (73%) of Covid-related ICU use in the Southwest suburban region. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate remained unchanged, while the daily and overall state rates dropped.
Lake County Coronavirus
Vander Tuuk 7-30-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw a drop in Coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 41 new cases of the disease, a drop of 44 from the day before. For the 4th straight day, the county didn’t record a single death. The daily positive infection rate dropped over 3% from Tuesday, while the overall rate fell to 8.69%. Hospitalizations and ICU use in the area did increase, but remains well within the current regional guidelines.
COVID-19 Pushes Illinois High School Fall Sports to Spring, New Guidelines for Youth Sports
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 7-30-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) COVID-19 has forced the Illinois High School Association to push most fall sports into the spring. The IHSA decision means football, boys soccer and volleyball will move to a February-to-May season. The decision came hours after the Governor announced new youth sports guidelines, with heavy restriction on sports considered “high risk.” Less risky youth sports will have fewer restrictions. The new guidelines are said to affect everything from high school sports to travel sports, to recreational leagues. Professional and collegiate sports are excluded.
Man Dies After Hitting Parked Truck on I-94
Vander Tuuk 7-30-20
(Lake Forest, IL) A man is dead after an incident along I-94. Illinois State Police say the 78-year-old Utah man was on a motorcycle on the tollway, when he veered into the back of a parked semi near the Lake Forest Oasis. The unidentified rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was unhurt. The crash closed the ramp to the Oasis for the initial investigation. Authorities are still looking into the crash.