Arrest Made After Zion Murder Wednesday Morning

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have one person in custody after a woman was murdered. Authorities say the incident touched off in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday when a man reportedly attacked a woman with a gun in the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. The suspect, identified as Michael White, fled the scene, and the 20-year-old victim was relocated at her request. Officials then received a call about 5 hours later from the location where the victim went after the initial attack, claiming the suspect was in that residence. Police responded and started evacuating the home, but heard a single gunshot. White then came out of a bedroom where the 20-year-old female from the earlier incident was found shot to death. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder. He will appear in bond court Thursday. The victim has not been identified.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-18-23)