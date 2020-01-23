Around Two Years of Your Life Will Be Spent Cleaning
According to a new survey, you’ll waste a TON of your life vacuuming, cleaning the bathroom, washing dishes and other cleaning around the house. All of this adds up to at least 760 total days or about two whole years.
Most people will spend one hour cleaning their homes each week. An estimated half an hour per week will be spent vacuuming.
The survey also found that a few people have recognized that you can save precious time by living in squalor.
2% of people go more than a month without cleaning their bathroom.
1.7% never clean out their fridge.
4.5% only wash their sheets every few months.
3% use a towel at least 10 times before they wash it.